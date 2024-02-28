See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Crypto Industry ETF (CRPT) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 245.9% from its 52-week low price of $3.61/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
CRPT in Focus
This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF seeks to provide investors with capital appreciation. The fund charges 85 bps in fees (see all Cryptocurrency ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Bitcoin price has been riding high this week, extending the gains made since spot ETFs started trading in January. The cryptocurrency could gain higher on strong demand for speculation and trading activity.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 160.42. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.