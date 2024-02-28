Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Materials I (FMFEX - Free Report) : 0.75% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FMFEX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. With annual returns of 9.51% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Investor (HCAIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.03%. Management fee: 0.6%. HCAIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.19% over the last five years.

MFS Union Standard Equity Fund B (MUSBX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MUSBX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. MUSBX has an expense ratio of 1.49%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 13.15% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Harbor Capital Appreciation Inv (HCAIX) - free report >>

Fidelity Advisor Materials I (FMFEX) - free report >>

MFS Blended Research Core Equity B (MUSBX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings