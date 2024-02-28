Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 28, 2024

  • Hess Corporation ((HES - Free Report) ) shares fell 3.1% due to apprehensions surrounding its acquisition by Chevron Corporation ((CVX - Free Report) ).
  • Shares of Macy's, Inc. ((M - Free Report) ) climbed 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $8.12 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.09 billion.
  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ((VKTX - Free Report) ) shares surged 121%, following the positive results from its mid-stage study on its experimental drug for obesity.
  • Shares of UnitedHealth Group ((UNH - Free Report) ) fell 2.3% due to reports of an antitrust probe by the U.S. Department of Justice, per The Wall Street Journal.

