Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY - Free Report) reported $161.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.


