Viatris (VTRS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.84 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 billion, representing a surprise of -2.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Viatris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Developed Markets: $2.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Net Sales- Greater China: $515.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $519.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Other revenues: $11.40 million compared to the $8.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Emerging Markets: $619.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $636.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Total Net Sales: $3.83 billion compared to the $3.92 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- JANZ: $372.30 million versus $354.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
Shares of Viatris have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

