Stericycle (SRCL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Stericycle (SRCL - Free Report) reported $652 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $657.48 million, representing a surprise of -0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stericycle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- North America: $560.10 million compared to the $559.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by Service- North America- Regulated Waste and Compliance Services: $371.30 million compared to the $370.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- International: $91.90 million versus $97.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.1% change.
  • Revenue by Service- International- Regulated Waste and Compliance Services: $68.60 million compared to the $71.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.
  • Revenue by Service- International- Secure Information Destruction Services: $23.30 million compared to the $25.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.
  • Revenue by Service- North America- Secure Information Destruction Services: $188.80 million compared to the $188.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenue by Service- Secure Information Destruction Services: $212.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $214.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
  • Revenue by Service- Regulated Waste and Compliance Solutions: $439.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $441.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
Shares of Stericycle have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

