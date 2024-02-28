Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Integra (IART) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Integra LifeSciences (IART - Free Report) reported $397.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $398.81 million, representing a surprise of -0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Integra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth: -1.2% compared to the 0% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Codman Specialty Surgical- Total: $271.63 million compared to the $281.64 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Total: $125.41 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $117.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Private Label: $31.55 million compared to the $24.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Codman Specialty Surgical- Instruments: $61.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $64.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Revenue- Codman Specialty Surgical- Neurosurgery: $210.20 million compared to the $216.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Wound Reconstruction and Care: $93.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $93.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
Shares of Integra have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

