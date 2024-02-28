For the quarter ended December 2023, Dine Brands (
Dine Brands (DIN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, Dine Brands (DIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $206.3 million, down 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $206.49 million, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Dine Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- IHOP Restaurant - System-wide - Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change: 1.6% compared to the 1.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP Corp: 1,814 compared to the 1,806 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide - Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change: -0.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.
- Number of restaurants - Applebees International Inc: 1,642 versus 1,647 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period - Franchise: 1,642 versus 1,645 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Effective number of restaurants - Area License - IHOP Corp: 157 compared to the 156 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Franchise revenues: $175.97 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $176.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
- Rental revenues: $29.45 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $29.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.
- Financing revenues: $0.60 million versus $0.66 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.3% change.
- Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue: $74.40 million versus $75.33 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
- Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other: $101.57 million compared to the $100.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
- Company restaurant sales: $0.29 million versus $0.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -97% change.
Shares of Dine Brands have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.