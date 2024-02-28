Back to top

Chart Industries (GTLS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Chart Industries (GTLS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 130% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.25, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of -7.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chart Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Orders - Cryo Tank Solutions: $157.60 million versus $171.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Orders - Repair, Service & Leasing: $328.40 million compared to the $324.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Orders - Specialty Products: $399.80 million compared to the $397.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Orders - Heat Transfer Systems: $324.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $304.63 million.
  • Sales- Intersegment eliminations: -$3.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$5.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.7%.
  • Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions: $205.60 million compared to the $167.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.7% year over year.
  • Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing: $340.70 million compared to the $311.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +517.2% year over year.
  • Sales- Specialty Products: $217 million versus $308.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +84.8% change.
  • Sales- Heat Transfer Systems: $255.20 million versus $265.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72% change.
Shares of Chart Industries have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

