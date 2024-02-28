Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Endeavor (EDR) Q4 Earnings

Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) reported $1.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.6%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Endeavor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Owned Sports Properties: $642.76 million compared to the $628.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +113.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Events, Experiences & Rights: $414.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $452.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.7%.
  • Revenue- Sports Data & Technology: $113.58 million compared to the $133.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$15.52 million versus -$6.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +115.1% change.
  • Revenue- Representation: $427.43 million compared to the $402.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$69.56 million compared to the -$82.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Owned Sports Properties: $224.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $256.39 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Sports Data & Technology: $20.50 million versus $26.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Representation: $103.43 million versus $94.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Events, Experiences & Rights: $13.72 million versus $43.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Endeavor have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

