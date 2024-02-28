We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Endeavor (EDR) Q4 Earnings
Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) reported $1.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.6%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Endeavor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Owned Sports Properties: $642.76 million compared to the $628.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +113.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Events, Experiences & Rights: $414.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $452.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.7%.
- Revenue- Sports Data & Technology: $113.58 million compared to the $133.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Eliminations: -$15.52 million versus -$6.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +115.1% change.
- Revenue- Representation: $427.43 million compared to the $402.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$69.56 million compared to the -$82.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Owned Sports Properties: $224.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $256.39 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Sports Data & Technology: $20.50 million versus $26.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Representation: $103.43 million versus $94.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Events, Experiences & Rights: $13.72 million versus $43.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Endeavor have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.