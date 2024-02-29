We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $1.99, demonstrating a -1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.
The the stock of company has risen by 3.61% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 11.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.12, indicating a 7.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $126.48 million, indicating a 17.24% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.97% lower. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.