Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Greif (GEF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2024, Greif (GEF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of +0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +535.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Greif performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging: $686.60 million versus $651.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Land Management: $4.60 million versus $4.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
  • Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services: $514.60 million versus $540.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging: $70.90 million versus $52.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Land Management: $1.60 million versus $1.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services: $55.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.53 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Greif here>>>

Shares of Greif have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Greif, Inc. (GEF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise