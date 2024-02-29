Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DoubleVerify (DV) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

DoubleVerify Holdings (DV - Free Report) reported $172.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.9%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.85 million, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DoubleVerify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by customer type- Measurement: $60.39 million compared to the $60.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year.
  • Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer: $12.44 million compared to the $11.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Revenue by customer type- Activation: $99.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $99.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for DoubleVerify here>>>

Shares of DoubleVerify have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise