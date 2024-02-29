Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Natera (NTRA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Natera (NTRA - Free Report) reported $311.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.2%. EPS of -$0.64 for the same period compares to -$1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $300.38 million, representing a surprise of +3.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Natera performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tests Processed Volume: 626,800 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 637,798.
  • Tests Reported Volume: 619,800 versus 599,645 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tests Accessioned Volume: 610,100 versus 613,888 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Product: $307.25 million compared to the $271.75 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Licensing and other: $3.85 million versus $3.31 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Natera have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

