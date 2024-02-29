Back to top

Compared to Estimates, National Storage (NSA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

National Storage (NSA - Free Report) reported $215.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $212.4 million, representing a surprise of +1.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Occupancy: 87.2% versus 88.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Annualized Rental Revenue Per Occupied Square Foot: $16.05 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.33.
  • Revenue- Management fees and other revenue: $9.22 million versus $8.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.5% change.
  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $198.69 million versus $200.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
  • Revenue- Other property-related revenue: $7.50 million versus $7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.
  • Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted: $0.72 versus $0.26 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of National Storage have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

