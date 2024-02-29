We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS - Free Report) reported $104.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.7%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was -10.53%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Aris Water Solutions, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes: $0.71 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.79.
- Direct Operating Costs/Barrel: $0.31 compared to the $0.32 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,577 BBL/D versus 1,458.66 BBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Water Solutions Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 482 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 400.93 BBL/D.
- Produced Water Handling Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,095 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,057.74 BBL/D.
- Revenue- Produced Water Handling including Affiliates: $27.97 million compared to the $75.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Water Solutions including Affiliates: $6.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +82.5%.
- Revenue- Other revenue: $0.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.9%.
Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.