Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS - Free Report) reported $104.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.7%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was -10.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aris Water Solutions, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes: $0.71 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.79.
  • Direct Operating Costs/Barrel: $0.31 compared to the $0.32 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,577 BBL/D versus 1,458.66 BBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Water Solutions Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 482 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 400.93 BBL/D.
  • Produced Water Handling Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,095 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,057.74 BBL/D.
  • Revenue- Produced Water Handling including Affiliates: $27.97 million compared to the $75.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Water Solutions including Affiliates: $6.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +82.5%.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $0.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

