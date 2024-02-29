Back to top

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT - Free Report) reported $319.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of -$0.36 for the same period compares to -$1.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $319.82 million, representing a surprise of +0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ashford Hospitality Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other hotel revenue: $17.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage: $59.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Revenue- Rooms: $241.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $241.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Revenue- Other: $0.71 million compared to the $0.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.90 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$1.69.
Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust have returned +28.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

