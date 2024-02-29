Back to top

Figs (FIGS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Figs (FIGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $144.92 million, up 0% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.64 million, representing a surprise of -3.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Figs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active customers: 2,593 versus 2,556 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average order value: $115 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $112.74.
  • Net revenues per active customer: $210 versus $176.88 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- Rest of the world: $16.76 million versus $18.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $128.16 million compared to the $132.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Non-Scrubwear: $32.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.46 million.
  • Revenues- Scrubwear: $111.96 million versus $118.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Figs have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

