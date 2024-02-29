We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Figs (FIGS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, Figs (FIGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $144.92 million, up 0% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.64 million, representing a surprise of -3.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Figs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Figs here>>>
- Active customers: 2,593 versus 2,556 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average order value: $115 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $112.74.
- Net revenues per active customer: $210 versus $176.88 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenues- Rest of the world: $16.76 million versus $18.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenues- United States: $128.16 million compared to the $132.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Non-Scrubwear: $32.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.46 million.
- Revenues- Scrubwear: $111.96 million versus $118.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Figs have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.