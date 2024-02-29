Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Evertec (EVTC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Evertec (EVTC - Free Report) reported $194.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.3%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.86 million, representing a surprise of +8.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Evertec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean: $52.41 million compared to the $49.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Payment Services - Latin America: $65.96 million versus $37.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +88.9% change.
  • Revenues- Merchant acquiring, net: $40.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
  • Revenues- Business solutions: $57.77 million compared to the $59.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: -$21.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$21.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
Shares of Evertec have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

