New Strong Sell Stocks for February 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) is a zinc mining and smelting company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 60 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK - Free Report) is an exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.6% downward over the last 60 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) is an oil and gas exploration and production company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 60 days.

