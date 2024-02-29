Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CommScope (COMM) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, CommScope (COMM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, down 48.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion, representing a surprise of -22.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -133.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CommScope performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions): $555.80 million compared to the $603.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks): $182.50 million versus $195.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.1% change.
  • Core net sales: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- ANS (Access Network Solutions): $230.90 million compared to the $204.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions): $216.70 million versus $276.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.9% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions): $29.30 million compared to the $57.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks): $31.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.25 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- ANS (Access Network Solutions): $54.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.97 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions): $83.60 million compared to the $77.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Core adjusted EBITDA: $198.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $222.01 million.
Shares of CommScope have returned -20.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

