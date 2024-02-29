Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, ANI (ANIP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) reported revenue of $131.65 million, up 39.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ANI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products: $41.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +137.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Generics, established brands, and other segment total net revenues: $89.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.70 million.
  • Net Revenues- Generic pharmaceutical products: $71.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%.
  • Net Revenues- Established brand pharmaceutical products, royalties, and other pharmaceutical services: $18.08 million compared to the $21.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for ANI here>>>

Shares of ANI have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise