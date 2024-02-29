Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Papa John's (PZZA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Papa John's (PZZA - Free Report) reported $571.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $578.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +24.66%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Papa John's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of Restaurants - Franchised North America: 2,902 versus 2,895 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Comparable sales growth - System-wide North America restaurants: 11.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2%.
  • Number of Restaurants - System-wide: 5,906 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5,938.
  • Number of Restaurants - International Franchised: 2,356 versus 2,427 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Comparable sales growth - System-wide International restaurants: 10.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -0.7%.
  • Comparable sales growth - Domestic company-owned restaurants: 2.2% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of Restaurants - International: 2,473 compared to the 2,483 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees: $38.73 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $39.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
  • Revenues- International revenues: $48.19 million versus $43.86 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.9% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $62.96 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $68.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Revenues- North America commissary revenues: $227.93 million versus $234.88 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurants: $193.52 million versus $193.44 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Papa John's here>>>

Shares of Papa John's have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise