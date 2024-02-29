Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cogent (CCOI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cogent Communications (CCOI - Free Report) reported $272.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 79%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $275.82 million, representing a surprise of -1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +83.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cogent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customer Connections - On-net: 88,733 versus 91,215 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Customer Connections - Non-Core: 11,975 versus 11,298 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Customer Connections - Total: 137,603 versus 139,633 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Customer Connections - Off-net: 36,895 compared to the 36,970 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total On-Net buildings: 3,277 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,290.
  • Net Adds - Total On-Net Buildings: 20 compared to the 33 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net-Centric Revenue: $93.15 million compared to the $93.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Corporate Revenue: $126.63 million versus $120.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cogent here>>>

Shares of Cogent have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

