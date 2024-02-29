Back to top

Sitio Royalties (STR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sitio Royalties (STR - Free Report) reported revenue of $149.35 million, up 49.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156.67 million, representing a surprise of -4.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +600.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sitio Royalties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily combined Production volume: 35,776 BOE/D compared to the 36,149.8 BOE/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Realized Prices - Natural gas: $1.40 versus $1.85 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Realized Prices - Crude oil: $77.91 compared to the $79.66 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Realized Prices - NGLs: $18.72 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.04.
Shares of Sitio Royalties have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

