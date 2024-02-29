Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pacira (PCRX) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Pacira (PCRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $181.24 million, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.6 million, representing a surprise of +0.36%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacira performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net product sales: $179.76 million versus $179.41 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Net product sales- ZILRETTA: $28.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Net product sales- Royalty revenue: $1.48 million versus $0.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +302.2% change.
  • Net product sales- EXPAREL: $143.92 million versus $143.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Net product sales- iovera: $6.04 million versus $5.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.3% change.
  • Net product sales- Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension: $1.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
Shares of Pacira have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

