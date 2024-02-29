AAON's Stock Rises on Q4 Earnings Beat, Bookings Up Y/Y

AAON, Inc. ( AAON Quick Quote AAON - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. During the quarter, the company reached record net sales on a year-over-year basis thanks to improved productivity and operational efficiencies. The improving trend was reflected in sequentially high bookings resulting in a healthy backlog level. Furthermore, incremental pricing and improved overhead absorption contributed to year-over-year gross margin growth. Following the announcement, shares of AAON grew 1.4% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 28. Inside the Numbers
AAON reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 5.7%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 47 cents.
Quarterly net sales of $306.6 million increased 20.4% from the year-ago level of $254.6 million.
Backlog at the end of fourth-quarter 2023 was $510 million, down 6.9% year over year but up 4% sequentially. The sequential growth was backed by increased bookings. Operating Highlights
The gross margin expanded 560 basis points (bps) in the fourth quarter to 36.4%. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased 310 bps year over year to 15.6% in the quarter.
The operating margin expanded 250 bps year over year in the fourth quarter to 20.8%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 37.1% to $77 million in the reported period. The adjusted EBITDA margin also increased 300 bps from the prior year to 25.1%. 2023 at a Glance
Net sales grew 31.5% to $1.17 billion compared with $888.8 million reported in the year-ago period. During 2023, AAON’s earnings were $2.13 per share, up 71.8% from the 2022 reported figure of $1.24.
The company’s gross margin notably expanded 740 bps year over year to 34.1%. Also, the operating margin of 19.5% increased 520 bps compared with the year-ago value of 14.3%. Financial Operations
As of Dec 31, 2023, AAON’s cash and cash equivalents were $0.3 million compared with $5.5 million in 2022 end. For 2023, the net cash provided by operating activities was $158.9 million compared with $61.3 million in the prior year period.
