Compared to Estimates, CubeSmart (CUBE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CubeSmart (CUBE - Free Report) reported $265.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +2.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CubeSmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Property management fee income: $9.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.78 million.
  • Rental income: $230.04 million versus $230.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.
  • Other property related income: $25.79 million compared to the $25.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +198.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.50 versus $0.45 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of CubeSmart have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

