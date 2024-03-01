Back to top

Compared to Estimates, The RealReal (REAL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

The RealReal (REAL - Free Report) reported $143.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.2%. EPS of -$0.07 for the same period compares to -$0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.8 million, representing a surprise of +0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The RealReal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • GMV (Gross Merchandise Value): $450.67 million versus $455.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • AOV (Average Order Value): $545 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.84.
  • Number of Orders: 826 compared to the 920 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • NMV (Net Merchandise Value): $335.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $337.38 million.
  • Take Rate: 37.7% versus 37.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Active Buyers: 922 thousand versus 998 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenue: $15.96 million versus $16.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52% change.
Shares of The RealReal have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

