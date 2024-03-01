We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Campbell (CPB) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.42 billion, declining 2.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Campbell metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Meals and Beverages' should come in at $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Snacks' at $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Operating income- Meals and Beverages' to come in at $233.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $249 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Snacks' of $153.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $150 million.
Shares of Campbell have demonstrated returns of -5.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>