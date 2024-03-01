We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q2 Potential of Thor Industries (THO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, reflecting an increase of 38% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.3 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Thor Industries metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable' stands at $804.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized' of $691.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Other' to reach $146.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European' will reach $695.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Thor Industries here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Thor Industries have returned +10.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, THO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>