Image: Bigstock

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) reported $410.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.5%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $397.37 million, representing a surprise of +3.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how fuboTV Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid Subscribers: 1,618,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,592,833.
  • Revenues- Advertising: $38.99 million versus $38.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $370.09 million compared to the $358.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $1.11 million compared to the $0.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of fuboTV Inc. have returned -18.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

