Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates

Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.18% and improved 12.4% year over year.

The company reported revenues of $1.46 billion, which beat the consensus mark by 2.66%. The figure rose 11.5% year over year. The upside was driven by steady subscription renewal rates, new business growth and strong competitive performance.

Top-Line Details

Autodesk’s subscription revenues (91.2% of total revenues) increased 10.3% year over year to $1.33 billion. Maintenance revenues (1% of total revenues) remained flat year over year at $14 million. Other revenues (7.9% of total revenues) jumped 28.9% to $116 million in the reported quarter.

Recurring revenues contributed 98% to Autodesk’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues. The net revenue retention rate was within the company’s 100-110% targeted range, on a constant currency (cc) basis.

Region-wise, revenues from the Americas (35.2% of revenues) climbed 14.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $517 million. Revenues from the EMEA, which accounted for 37.2% of revenues, increased 7.5% to $546 million. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific (18.2% of revenues) rose 3.5% to $267 million.

Billings of $1.71 billion decreased 19% year over year in the reported quarter.

Product Top-Line Details

Autodesk offers primarily four product families — Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing (MFG) and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

AEC revenues (47.4% of revenues) increased 15.6% year over year to $696 million. AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT revenues (25.7% of revenues) rose 4.1% to $377 million. MFG revenues (19.9% of revenues) were up 13.6% to $292 million. M&E (5.2% of revenues) revenues rose 4.1% to $77 million.

Operating Results

Autodesk reported a non-GAAP operating income of $522 million, up 9% year over year.

The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 80 basis points from the year-ago quarter’s levels to 35.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 31, 2024, Autodesk had cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $2.2 billion compared with $1.95 billion as of Oct 31, 2023.

Deferred revenues decreased 7% to $4.26 billion. Unbilled deferred revenues were $1.84 billion, which increased $801 million from the year-ago quarter's level. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) rose 9% to $6.11 billion. Current RPO climbed 13% to $3.98 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled $437 million, which decreased $474 million from the year-ago quarter's level. Free cash flow was $427 million, which declined $476 million from the year-ago quarter's level.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Autodesk projects fiscal 2025 revenues between $5.99 billion and $6.09 billion, indicating approximately 9-11% growth. Billings are estimated in the $5.81-$5.96 billion band, down in the range of 12-15% year over year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected between $7.89 and $8.11. ADSK expects a non-GAAP operating margin between 35% and 36% year over year.

Free cash flow is anticipated in the $1.43-$1.5 billion band.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Autodesk expects revenues between $1.385 billion and $1.4 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated in the range of $1.73-$1.78 per share.

