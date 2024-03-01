We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) Appoints Shelley Simpson as New CEO
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT - Free Report) announced that Shelley Simpson, who has been associated with the company for a long time, has been promoted to the position of chief executive officer. The elevation is part of the succession plan, laid out by the trucking company for its top leadership.
Simpson is hugely experienced, being associated with the company for nearly 30 years. Notably, she has been serving as the company’s president since Aug 1, 2022. Moreover, Kirk Thompson, current executive chairman of JBHT’s board, along with Wayne Garrison, will retire from the company’s board. They will assume advisory roles post-retirement.
Meanwhile, the current CEO, John N. Roberts, III, who will be replaced by Simpson on Jul 1, will succeed Thompson as the board’s executive chairman following the latter’s retirement. JBHT will be hoping that Simpson proves as successful as her predecessor in the top job and guides the company to greater heights.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
JBHT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider better-ranked stocks like Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) and American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Copa Holdings is thriving amid increased air-travel demand, propelled by strategic initiatives such as fleet modernization and a focus on the cargo segment.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s 2024 earnings has been revised 5.14% upward over the past 60 days. CPA has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, the average beat being 18.02%.
American Airlines is experiencing positive momentum in air-travel demand, particularly on the domestic front. The airline's notable efforts to reduce debt are commendable, targeting a $15 billion reduction by the end of 2025.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s 2024 earnings has been revised 34.2% upward over the last 60 days. AAL has a stellar earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, the average beat being 119%.