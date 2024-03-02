We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.73, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.14%.
The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 1.18% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.90, showcasing a 33.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.2 million, up 131.37% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Armour Residential REIT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 8.07% increase. Armour Residential REIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.77. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.34.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
