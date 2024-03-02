We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Linde (LIN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $449.21, indicating a +0.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.
The gas supplier's stock has climbed by 9.83% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Linde in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.68, reflecting a 7.6% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.34 billion, up 1.77% from the year-ago period.
LIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.55 per share and revenue of $34.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.51% and +4.91%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Linde is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Linde is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.76.
Investors should also note that LIN has a PEG ratio of 2.93 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. LIN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.