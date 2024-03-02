We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) standing at $9.46, reflecting a -0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 0.53% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Carrols Restaurant Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $470.41 million, reflecting a 5.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 9.82% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Carrols Restaurant Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Carrols Restaurant Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.23, which means Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a discount to the group.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.