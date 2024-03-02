We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hershey (HSY) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Hershey (HSY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $188.05, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 5.3% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Hershey will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.72, indicating an 8.11% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.12 billion, up 4.31% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.63 per share and revenue of $11.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.42% and +2.75%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.41% lower within the past month. Hershey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Hershey is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.55, so one might conclude that Hershey is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that HSY has a PEG ratio of 2.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Confectionery industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.