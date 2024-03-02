We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wabash National (WNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) ending at $26.86, denoting a -1.54% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.14%.
Shares of the maker of truck trailers witnessed a gain of 2.1% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 11.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Wabash National will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 56.73% from the prior-year quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Wabash National. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.93% decrease. Right now, Wabash National possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Wabash National's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.58.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.