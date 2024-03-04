We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Infosys (INFY) to Implement AI Solutions for PROG Holdings
Infosys (INFY - Free Report) has collaborated with PROG Holdings (PRG - Free Report) to help the latter improve its operations by implementing solutions based on cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).
PRG is a fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Four Technologies, Vive Financial and Build. Progressive Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions for online, app-based and in-store purchases. Vive Financial provides revolving credit products that can be accessed through various channels. Four Technologies is a platform that offers Buy Now, Pay Later payment options and Build provides individuals with personal credit building products.
PROG Holding’s collaboration with Infosys is focused on increasing operational efficiency, bringing technological innovations and fast-tracking its time to market. Furthermore, Infosys will help PRG achieve better partner and customer management by enhancing the technologies.
This collaboration will help Infosys deploy Topaz to bring AI-based capabilities to PROG Holdings. INFY has multiple clients who are already using the AI capabilities of Topaz and the cloud capabilities of Infosys Cobalt to streamline their operations.
Infosys Topaz offers various services and platforms with 12,000 AI assets, 150 pre-trained AI models and 10 AI platforms. In contrast, Cobalt provides 35,000 cloud assets and 300 industry cloud solution blueprints. Together, these solutions work in tandem to improve efficiency.
INFY's AI and cloud offerings are experiencing an increase in traction. The company has delivered multiple AI-based solutions in the third quarter of 2024 across banking, food supply and retail. The company has also trained 100,000 employees in generative AI. Furthermore, it has developed multiple use cases of AI across sales, marketing, software development, process optimization and client analytics.
However, Infosys is also facing a mixed bag of challenges. The company has been encountering slow decision-making processes, softness in digital transformation programs and discretionary spending in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, which are hurting volumes.
