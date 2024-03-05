We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed at $11.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.89% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.5% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.92.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, positioning it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SUZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.