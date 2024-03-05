Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT - Free Report) is a real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Covestro AG (COVTY - Free Report) is a polymer solutions provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17% downward over the last 60 days.

