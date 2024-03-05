Back to top

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG - Free Report) reported $244.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.7%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238.62 million, representing a surprise of +2.52%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-restaurant sales growth: 5% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • System-wide Restaurants - Total: 524 versus 524 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • System-wide Restaurants - Franchise-owned: 99 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 99.
  • System-wide Restaurants - Company-owned: 425 versus 425 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Franchise revenues: $3.59 million versus $3.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change.
  • Revenues- Restaurant sales: $241.04 million versus $235.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change.
Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. have returned +18.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

