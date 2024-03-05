Overall, ETFs pulled in $58.7 billion in capital last month, taking year-to-date inflows to $89.8 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $34.4 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $10.3 billion in international equity ETFs and $9.9 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs.
5 ETFs That Gained Investors Love in February
Overall, ETFs pulled in $58.7 billion in capital last month, taking year-to-date inflows to $89.8 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $34.4 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $10.3 billion in international equity ETFs and $9.9 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) , Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report) , BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report) , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT - Free Report) dominated the creation list last week.
The U.S. stocks wrapped up the strongest month, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index recording the best month in nearly a decade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also logged a four-month winning streak for the first time since May 2021. For the month, the Nasdaq gained 6.1%, while the S&P 500 added 5.2%. The Dow Jones was up 2.1% (read: 5 Top-Ranked ETFs at New Highs Set to Soar Further).
The stock market was powered by strong quarterly earnings, economic resiliency and the technology sector’s surge. Companies listed on the S&P 500 have reported stronger-than-expected earnings, indicating robust financial health and operational efficiency.
The resilience of the U.S. economy has been playing a crucial role in the S&P 500's ascent, though it has reduced the likelihood of a near-term rate cut. Factors such as robust retail sales, consumer sentiment and a cooling trend in the producer price index indicate the possibility of the Fed achieving a soft landing, bringing inflation back to target without triggering a recession. This economic resilience, coupled with surging shares of big technology companies and optimism over artificial intelligence, has been a significant driver of the market's upward trajectory.
We have detailed the ETFs below:
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report)
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF topped the asset flow creation last month, gathering $6.1 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.2% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while consumer discretionary, healthcare and industrials round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: Global ETF AUM Hits $11.7 Trillion: What's Driving the Surge?).
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has AUM of $413.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report)
Vanguard Information Technology ETF has accumulated $5.7 billion in its asset base last month. It provides exposure to 312 technology stocks. It currently tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Systems software, technology hardware storage & peripheral, semiconductors and application software are the top four sectors.
With AUM of $64.7 billion, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has an expense ratio of 0.10% and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.
iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report)
iShares Bitcoin Trust raked in $4.5 billion in capital last month. It seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin. It enables investors to access Bitcoin within a traditional brokerage account. The fund charges 25 bps in annual fees from investors. However, the fee is set to be 0.12% for the first 12 months or on the first $5 billion in assets.
iShares Bitcoin Trust has AUM of $10 billion (read: Bitcoin on an Unstoppable Rally: 5 Sizzling Hot ETFs).
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report)
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF gathered $4.1 billion in capital last month. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.1% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $446.3 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT - Free Report)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF saw inflows of $3.3 billion. It seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg US Treasury 3-10 Year Bond Index. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF offers exposure to the U.S. Treasury obligations with remaining maturities of 3 to 10 years, holding 109 stocks in its basket. Effective maturity and average duration come in at 5.6 years and 5 years, respectively.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has AUM of $25.2 billion and charges 4 bps in fees per year on average. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.