Compared to Estimates, Box (BOX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2024, Box (BOX - Free Report) reported revenue of $262.88 million, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262.92 million, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $379.28 million versus $371.54 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Billings growth rate: 6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) (period end): $1.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion.
Shares of Box have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

