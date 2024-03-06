Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nordstrom (JWN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2024, Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.42 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nordstrom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 2.2% compared to the 1.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 359 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 361.
  • Comparable store sales - Nordstrom - YoY change: -3% versus -4.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Nordstrom Rack - YoY change: 14.6% versus 1.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Credit card revenues: $127 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $121.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Net Sales: $4.29 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom: $2.87 billion versus $2.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
Shares of Nordstrom have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

