Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Couchbase, Inc. (BASE - Free Report) reported $50.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14, the EPS surprise was +57.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Couchbase, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $204.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $200.72 million.
  • Total subscription revenue: $48.06 million versus $44.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26% change.
  • Revenue- Services: $2.03 million versus $2.38 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.9% change.
Shares of Couchbase, Inc. have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

