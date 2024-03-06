Back to top

Campbell (CPB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) reported $2.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion, representing a surprise of +1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Campbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Meals and Beverages: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Snacks: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.
  • Operating income- Meals and Beverages: $247 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $230.17 million.
  • Operating income- Snacks: $161 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $155.80 million.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$89 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$37.23 million.
Shares of Campbell have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

