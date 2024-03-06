Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Foot Locker (FL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) reported $2.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion, representing a surprise of +3.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -0.7% versus -5.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker: 390 versus 392 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP): 2,523 versus 2,533 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Champs Sports: 404 versus 431 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - WSS: 141 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 139.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada: 85 versus 83 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe: 637 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 633.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 723 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 716.
  • Gross square footage - Champs Sports: 2,421 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,498.11 Ksq ft.
  • Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S. 4,080 Ksq ft compared to the 3,994.56 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker: 1,304 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,254.79 Ksq ft.
  • Gross square footage - Footaction: 6 Ksq ft compared to the 5.87 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Foot Locker here>>>

Shares of Foot Locker have returned +18.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise