Thor Industries (THO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) reported $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.9%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was -42.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European: $782.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $695.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.
  • Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable: $730.97 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $804.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.
  • Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized: $570.42 million versus $691.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.8% change.
  • Gross Profit- Recreational Vehicles- European: $119.33 million versus $108.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable: $53.90 million versus $98.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized: $60.72 million compared to the $71.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Thor Industries have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

